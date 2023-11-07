ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes were stolen from a Henrietta Speedway Saturday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Speedway on West Henrietta Road for a burglary alarm just after 3 a.m. They said the alarm company saw the suspect inside the closed store taking cigarettes and putting them in a duffle bag.

MCSO said they saw the man leave the store, but he ran around back as soon as he saw the deputies. Deputies unleashed a K9, who helped take him into custody. A duffle bag containing over $5,000 worth of stolen cigarettes was recovered.

The suspect, 36-year-old Carmichael Marrero, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned and released.

In addition, Marrero also had warrants for his arrest in the towns of Sweden, Greece, and Irondequoit for petit larceny, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was issued an appearance ticket and was turned over to Greece police.