ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection will begin Tuesday in the trial of the suspect accused of the 1984 murder and rape of Wendy Jerome.

Timothy Williams was arrested and extradited back to Rochester in September 2020 after investigators said that DNA collected during the autopsy of Jerome was analyzed through familial testing.

On the night of November 24, 1984, Rochester police said Jerome left her Denver Street home to deliver a birthday card. Later that day, police found her dead near a dumpster. The case went cold, but RPD continued to investigate over the years.

According to investigators, Williams and Jerome did not know each other, but they both lived in the same neighborhood at the time of her death.

Decades later, after he was identified as a suspect, Williams was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of second-degree murder.