ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The jury in the Kelvin Vickers trial has reached a verdict on all counts but two.

The judge told the jurors Thursday afternoon not to announce their decision and instead try to come to a consensus on those two counts.

Those two counts are significant in this case as they might determine whether Kelvin Vickers — if convicted — will ever get out on parole.

They’re stuck on aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder for the killing of Ofc Mazurkiewicz. In order to find Vickers guilty on these charges they’d have to buy the DA’s argument he knew they were officers when he fired into their van during an undercover operation. https://t.co/4IwaSgBoUK — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) October 12, 2023

Vickers is the Boston man accused of killing three people last year including Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Those counts the jury is stuck on have to do with that shooting death. They’re aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder and to find Vickers guilty of them the jury would have to believe Vickers knew Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng were officers before he shot them while they worked undercover.

Again, the jury says it’s reached a verdict on all the other counts including for the two other killings, but they’re split on those two.

If found guilty of aggravated murder that’s life in prison without the possibility of parole, something prosecutors would very much like to see.

The Judge told the jurors she wants them to reach a consensus on those counts, so she dismissed them for the day and asked them to come back Friday morning, ready to do just that.

If the jurors can’t come together on those two counts, they can still deliver their verdict on the others and the District Attorney’s office can then decide whether to pursue another trial on the remaining two.