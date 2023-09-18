ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester will be holding a press conference to discuss recent bomb threats and an incident at Temple B’rith Kodesh on Saturday.

On Saturday, Temple B’rithb Kodesn in Brighton was holding a Rosh Hashanah service that night when someone began “rambling loudly.” Brighton police were at the temple to help with security and detained the person. The individual was not charged and there were no injuries.

The next day, Temple Beth El in Geneva received a potential bomb threat. After a thorough inspection of the premises by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva police said that there were no devices found.

The temple’s bomb threat occurred on the same day that the Mountain Rise United Church of Christ in Fairport received a bomb threat as well. The building was evacuated and, similarly, nothing suspicious was found.

Police are asking anyone with information on the above incidents to call 911.

Officials from Temple B’rith Kodesh and Temple Beth El, in addition to CEO Meredith Dragon of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester, Rabbi David Abrahms, and the Brighton Police Department, will be at the press conference. It will begin at 11 a.m. Monday morning.