ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton man who murdered his wife with an ax in 1982 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday, the maximum sentence.

Krauseneck was found guilty on September 26 for killing Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck on February 19, 1982 on Del Rio Drive in Brighton. Investigators found the 29-year-old in her bedroom, with an ax in the back of her skull.

Early investigations produced Edward Laraby as a suspect, after attorneys said he wrote a letter confessing to killing Cathy. However, officials said the letter contained some factually incorrect information. Laraby, who lived five minutes away from the house at the time of the murder, died in prison for unrelated crimes without being prosecuted.

Sarah says James has been her rock. Inconceivable that her dad would have murdered mom. — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) November 7, 2022

The case was revisited in 2015, and investigators applied new technology and methodology to determine Cathy’s time of death. Krauseneck was eventually arrested in 2019 after Brighton police said they had no evidence of anyone other than him being at the scene.

According to an early medical examiner’s note, Cathy died between 6:55 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. Krauseneck gave an alibi explaining that he left the residence at 6:30 a.m. to go to work. However, according to officials, her body temperature indicates the time of death could have been earlier than what the medical examiner said.

Since the September 26 verdict, Krauseneck has been held without bail.