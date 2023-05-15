ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A staff member at the Livingston County Jail was arrested after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

According to deputies, part-time jail cook Lisa M. Falkner, 56, was having a romantic relationship with the individual, which included one incident of her ‘inappropriately touching’ him. It was also alleged that Falkner brought an item into the jail, which was given to the inmate.

During the investigation, deputies said that Falkner altered evidence once she was aware of the investigation happening.

Falkner was arrested Thursday and charged with tampering with physical evidence, promoting of physical contraband in the second degree, and forcible touching.

Falkner was released on her own recognizance and was ordered to return to the Geneseo Village Court at a later date.