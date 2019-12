IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men accused of robbing a store in Irondequoit are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

According to the Irondequoit Police Department, Troy McCollough and Raekwon Fuqua robbed the AT&T store on East Ridge Road last week.

Police tracked the suspects to Champlain Street in Rochester and as they attempted to them them into custody, the police shut down surrounding streets.

The two pleaded not guilty.