ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This holiday season, you may have chosen to shop online in hopes of making your shopping experience easier.

However, neighbors are warning — you may want to choose a new delivery spot.

When you order packages for your house for the holidays, you expect them to arrive on time or a little late. For Irondequoit resident Eddie Jackson, that’s not what happened.

On Monday, he found his packages were stolen off his porch and replaced with empty boxes. Jackson said when the blue van pulled up to his house, he was able to see the whole incident unravel through his porch camera. When someone pulls up to his driveway, his camera sends him a notification for him to watch. He watched the suspect come up to the house and swap out boxes — leaving his kids with an empty box for Christmas.

Although Jackson was unable to stop the theft with only his camera, he was able to identify the vehicle being driven and can now spread awareness of the crime. He said if you see a blue van that looks like a 2012 or 2014 Kia Sedona or Hyundai — beware!

His advice for the community is to either get your packages sent to your job, where you know you’ll be during the day or get someone you trust to grab your packages for you.

News 8 has reached out to Irondequoit Police Department for comment and has yet to hear back.

Full security video