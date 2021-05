IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — 33-year-old Danny Ramos, has been indicted in the death of his father, 73-year-old David O. Ramos. He was arrested May 15 of the on a charge of second-degree murder. He has now been indicted on two counts of second degree murder.

Danny Ramos was arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court before before he was transferred to Monroe County Jail.