Irondequoit Police searching for suspect after restaurant burglarized

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is searching for a suspect after a local restaurant was burglarized and vandalized.

Tai Chi Bubble Tea released video of the incident which shows someone breaking in 12:50 a.m. on Monday. According to the owner, the suspect broke the glass door and damaged the cash register in an attempt to take the money, but was unsuccessful.

“We have an active investigation for this. We are looking to have the public view this video, and if they know the person depicted for them to contact the Irondequoit Police Department to provide any information.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.