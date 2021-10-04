Irondequoit police search for bank robbery suspect

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are looking for a suspect after a Monday bank robbery in Irondequoit.

Investigators say the male in the photo above passed a note demanding money at the ESL bank on East Ridge Road. He fled before officers got to the scene.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police Department at 336-6000 ext. 2200 or call 911 and ask for the on-duty Irondequoit Police Supervisor. Anonymous tips can be given to Rochester area Crimestoppers at (585) 423-9300 or by clicking this link.