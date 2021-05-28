WATCH LIVE: Irondequoit police press conference at 11 a.m. on Culver Road death, person of interest at large

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EDT.

IRONDEEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to update the public after a woman was found dead on Culver Road Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the 4300 block of Culver Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check, requested by a family friend who had not heard from the victim in a few days.

Once on scene, officers found 37-year-old Lisa Shuler dead outside the residence.

Police say Shuler lived with her boyfriend at the home where her body was found. They identified that man, Seth Larson as a person of interest Wednesday evening. They say he is 5’9″ with tattoos on both forearms and either short, brown hair or a shaved head. They say he drives a blue Nissan Juke with the NY license plate FTP6756.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit police or 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.