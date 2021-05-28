WATCH LIVE: Irondequoit police press conference at 11 a.m. on Culver Road death, person of interest at large

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EDT.

IRONDEEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to update the public after a woman was found dead on Culver Road Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the 4300 block of Culver Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check, requested by a family friend who had not heard from the victim in a few days.

Once on scene, officers found 37-year-old Lisa Shuler dead outside the residence.

Police say Shuler lived with her boyfriend at the home where her body was found. They identified that man, Seth Larson as a person of interest Wednesday evening. They say he is 5’9″ with tattoos on both forearms and either short, brown hair or a shaved head. They say he drives a blue Nissan Juke with the NY license plate FTP6756.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit police or 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss