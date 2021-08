IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police are investigating an apparent shooting behind the IHOP on North Goodman Street.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

There appears to be casings on the ground and a shot-out window of a silver Dodge vehicle.

Details are limited at this time.

There’s at least 12 evidence markers throughout the IHOP parking lot. No word yet if anyone was injured, but again one car has both a shattered back window and side window. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/924KHABWsv — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 4, 2021

