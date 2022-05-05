IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird says one man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a burglary.

The police chief said officers responded to an address in the area of 1400 Portland Avenue for the report of a potential burglary in progress.

Authorities say the suspect, a man displaying a handgun was located walking south on Portland Avenue.

The man was followed by Irondequoit police and Rochester police who assisted in the investigation, to the area of Northland Avenue and Ferncliffe Drive where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The man, 47-year-old Blair Seals, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Seals was arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on no bail due to his predicate felon status, Laird said.