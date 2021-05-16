Irondequoit man charged with second degree murder in father’s death

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit man has been charged in his father’s death on Sunday.

33-year-old Danny Ramos is accused of killing his father, 73-year-old David Ramos.

According to the Rochester Police Department, police received a report of an unresponsive man on the 2500 block of Culver Road in the early hours on Sunday.

Danny Ramos was charged with second degree murder and was arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court.

He is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bail and is due back in court on Thursday.