IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to a house on Vanderlin Park around 1:15 p.m. for the report of a home invasion robbery.

Police say officers spoke with the victims who said they were in their home when they were confronted by two men armed with handguns.

Officials say the suspects stole property from the residence before fleeing in a tan Honda Civic that was reported stolen and later found, unoccupied, in the City of Rochester.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery and evidence suggests this may have been a pre-planned isolated robbery.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Irondequoit Police Department tips line at 585-336-6000, press 8, or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.