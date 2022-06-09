IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Irondequoit Police Department said they responded to Pattonwood Drive for the report of a car stolen at knife-point.

Investigators said two females were walking through a parking lot and a white male that appeared to be in his 20s approached them. The male brandished a knife and stole a purse and the car.

Officers said the car is described as a 2020 Kia bearing New York registration MPG-968. Officers added the car fled towards Lake Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 911.