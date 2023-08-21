ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department announced that they are investigating a burglary that occurred at two East Ridge Road businesses early Monday morning.

Officers said that they responded to the Subway on East Ridge Road and found a broken window. The suspect left before the police arrived. No items were taken.

Surveillance image of the Subway break-in on East Ridge Road (Photo/Irondequoit Police Department)

A few minutes later, police then responded to the Cricket store on East Ridge Road and found the front door smashed. Again, the suspect was gone. An empty cash register was stolen.

Police confirmed that both burglaries were committed by the same suspect. The vehicles in the Cricket photo were involved and were last seen on Hudson Avenue.

Surveillance image of the Cricket burglary (Photo/Irondequoit Police Department)

Earlier that morning, Rochester police investigated burglaries at Donuts Delite and Skips on the Ridge on West Ridge Road. Irondequoit police say the suspect pictured above appears to be the same.