Irondequoit man Seth Larson indicted on murder charges

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, the man accused of murdering Lisa Shuler, is facing multiple charges after being indicted Saturday.

The Irondequoit man was arrested in May and charged with murder in connection to the death of his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler. Larson was located in Lewis County, West Virginia after a week-long search by police.

The charges against Larson include second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse.

Larson originally pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 17.