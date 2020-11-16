Irondequoit man sentenced to two years for cyberstalking

ROCHESTER, NY. (WROC) — An Irondequoit man who was convicted of cyberstalking was sentenced on Monday to serve two years in prison followed by six months of home confinement.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola, between June 2017 and August 2019, Theodore Loria, 53, stalked an individual causing substantial emotional distress.

In 2017, Loria sent the threatening text messages via cellular telephone. He also sent a series of text messages, pretending to be a member of a local police department, threatening the person saying they were an “enemy” of law enforcement and that he knew where all of their family members lived.

In December 2018, the defendant texted the person anonymously stating he knew where they lived and everything about the person’s minor child, even providing details about the child’s school location, appearance, and the location of the child’s bedroom in the home. He also conducted physical surveillance of the residence and business and followed them in his vehicle.