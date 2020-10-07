Prude Death Investigation

Irondequoit man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit man was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography.

34-year-old Logan Nedo — who previously working in the Fairport Central School District — turned himself in to the Brighton Police Department after allegedly sexually abusing two minor children.

During the investigation, officials discovered that Nedo had produced and saved videos and images of the abuse. Several electronic items were seized from Nedo’s home and person turned over to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force for processing. In addition to videos and photographs depicting the sexual abuse of the minor victims, approximately 2,500 images of unrelated child pornography were also discovered. 

Nedo is also facing a parallel New York State prosecution by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

