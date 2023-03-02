ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit man who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend and hiding her corpse will be sentenced Thursday evening.

According to authorities, in May 2021, 37-year-old Lisa Shuler was found deceased and dismembered near her and her boyfriend Seth Larson’s Culver Road home. The rest of her remains were found near Durand Lake.

Investigators identified Larson as a person of interest in the investigation. He was later found in West Virginia in June 2021 and was arrested by US Marshals.

In January 2023, Larson was found guilty of murder and concealment of a corpse. The maximum sentence he could face is 25 years to life in prison.

Sentencing for Larson begins at 5 p.m. Thursday.