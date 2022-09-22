ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit man who was arrested in 2020 for the death of a Rochester woman was found guilty and convicted for second-degree murder on Thursday.

On March 22, 2020, Rochester police officers responded to the report of a woman found dead on St. Paul Street. Upon arrival, they found the victim — 57-year-old Cathy Heinrich — deceased with stab wounds.

70-year-old James McKnight, who had a prior relationship with Heinrich, was identified as her assailant. He was arrested in April.

“The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office offers our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Cathy Heinrich,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Every homicide that comes through our office is difficult, but murders involving domestic violence are especially heartbreaking. If you or somebody you know is struggling in a domestic violence situation, we urge you to call law enforcement or Willow Domestic Violence Center.”

McKnight will be sentenced on November 1, 2022.