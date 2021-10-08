Irondequoit man arrested, charged after shooting near East Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police is currently investigating a shooting after an Irondequoit resident was charged with criminal possession of a firearm Friday near the 300 block of East Avenue.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to the bar district of East Avenue around 2 a.m. to find evidence suggesting gunshots had been fired.

While no victims were initially found, a subsequent traffic stop on a 2009 Mercedes a few meters away from the location led to the arrest if Elijah Gregory, 24, who is believed to had been involved in the crime.

The Irondequoit man was found in the possession of an illegal handgun and handed a criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree charge.

An investigation on the circumstances surrounding the incident continues. According to RPD, additional information on Gregory’s background will be released at a later time.

