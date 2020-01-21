Irondequoit man charged with assault after stabbing on Goodman Street

A man was stabbed multiple times at a home on North Goodman Street on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police announced an arrest Tuesday in connection to a stabbing incident Monday.

Officials say Harold Wallace, 31 of Irondequoit, was arrested and charged with first degree assault. He’s accused of stabbing a 22-year-old Irondequoit man multiple times inside a Goodman Street home Monday afternoon.

Wallace was arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail.

The victim underwent surgery Monday and remains in a local hospital, according to officials. Police have not released the victim’s name at this time.