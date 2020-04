ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit man was arrested for the death of a Rochester woman.

Police charged 67-year-old James McKnight for murder.

According to the police, in mid-march officers responded to the report of a woman unresponsive on St. Paul Street. Upon arrival, they found 57-year-old Cathy Heinrich deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Officials said Henreich and McKnight did have a prior domestic relationship.

