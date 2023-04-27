ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit resident, Joseph Driffill, 56, was arrested and charged with attempted enticement of a minor Thursday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Driffill was also charged with attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. The Assistant U.S. Attorney who is handling the case says in the complaint, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a suspicious incident involving Driffill.

The report stated that Driffill exchanged “sexually explicit communications and nude photographs with two individuals” who were posing as 14 and 15-year-old girls.

During those communications, the United States Attorney’s Office says that Driffill requested to pick up the perceived 14-year-old girl from school for the purposes of engaging in sex. On March 29, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, an undercover FBI Task Force Officer posed as a 14-year-old girl began communicating with Driffill on an instant messaging app.

Driffill engaged in, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, sexually explicit conversations with the individual he believed was a 14-year-old girl. Driffill also encouraged the “girl” to not say anything to anyone about their conversations.

On April 20, the officer, posing as the girl, and Driffill agreed to meet at a location in Brighton, where he was taken into custody.

After a detention hearing, Driffill was released by the U.S. Magistrate Judge who was on the case.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20. The United States Attorney’s Office says the fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.