IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Irondequoit Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was seen breaking into a liquor store on E Ridge Road on September 1.

Officers said the suspect stole liquor.

The man was seen getting into a dark colored SUV that was parked nearby that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300 or 911.