ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are currently investigating an incident near Dove Street.

According to News 8 crew members, several vehicles of the Rochester Police Department are on the scene. Pedestrian traffic access to Dove Street may be limited as the investigation continues.

Immediate details on this incident are not available at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.