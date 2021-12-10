Suspect at-large following robbery at M&T Bank in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a suspect in a Friday bank robbery is currently at-large.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the the M&T bank near Lyell Avenue for a “Hold Up Alarm” around 12 p.m.

Police say by the time officers arrived, the suspect had already fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities have described the suspect as a black male in his mid 20s, about 5’8.” Police say he was wearing a blue-knit cap, grey shirt and a hunter-green jacket.

According to officials, the man may have entered a vehicle in close proximity of the bank.

Access to the inside of the bank site was blocked during the investigation.

Further details on the amount of cash or suspect’s identity are not available at this time. Police said a photo may be released to the public later Friday.

RPD on scene at M&T bank at 1385 Lyell Ave for, presumably, a bank robbery. Crime scene tape blocking the front entrances to the bank and a technician just arrived on scene. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Ww6KO0FO4f — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) December 10, 2021

