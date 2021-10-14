Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near Hudson Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a Thursday morning shooting on Hudson Avenue near Norton Street.

Police say the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to undergo surgery.

No suspects are in custody at this time and police are canvassing the area for surveillance video. Officials ask anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 911.

A large-scale police presence responded to the area around 9 a.m. No arrests have been made.

The incident caused the nearby Franklin High School to go into lockout, which has since been lifted.

Shooting on Hudson Avenue near Norton. Male shot in upper body transported to the hospital. Shooting is serious officers on scene not sure yet if it’s life-threatening. More on @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/E9YzrzfrRI — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 14, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.