ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester inmate faces assault charges after punching a Monroe County Jail deputy who was inspecting his cell Thursday, police announced Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was called on to address an inmate who was tampering with the fire suppression system inside his cell. When the corporal deputy entered the cell, police say the inmate assaulted the corporal, punching him in the face.

Officials say the corporal suffered a laceration and broken nose, both of which were treated at a nearby hospital. Another deputy also received an injury to his forearm.

Upon being detained, 37-year-old Evan Guzman was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree. He was remanded to Monroe County Jail without bail.

“I am outraged at this unprovoked assault on our staff simply working to provide a safe, secure environment to those remanded to our custody,” Sheriff Todd Baxter said. “In this instance, we have an individual charged with Murder who has continued to commit violence toward deputies and other inmates while in custody. The recent implementation of the HALT Act limits our ability to segregate this individual until he is stable enough for less restrictive housing.”

Guzman has been held without bail in the Monroe County Jail since June 6, 2021, on murder charges. In a separate incident, he assaulted another inmate, causing a broken nose and facial fractures.