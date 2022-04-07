GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — An inmate at the Livingston County Jail is facing assault charges after being accused of kicking and biting jail deputies last month.

Officials from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say inmate Kiara Rodriguez was given a routine directive by a housing unity deputy to turn in a county-issued medical device on March 17.

Authorities say Rodriguez refused to comply and then thew the device.

Police say deputies attempted to close her cell dor when the inmate forced her way out and “became combative.”

According to a Thursday press release, deputies attempted to restrain Rodriguez and in the process, the inmate is alleged to have kicked one deputy in the face. She’s also accused of biting another deputy on the hand. Both the kick and bite are alleged to have caused “substantial pain and bruising.”

Officials say a taser was used to restrain Rodriguez with no injury.

She is now charged with two counts of second-degree assault. She was arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and bail was set at $10,000 cash.