Inmate arrested for assaulting deputy in Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — An inmate housed at the Livingston County Jail was arrested on felony assault charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy.

32-year-old Aries Ash, of Rochester, was charged with two counts of second degree felony assault, due to the injuries.

According to the Livingston County Sheriffs Office, the incident occurred on November 24, around 9 a.m. “The Deputy was struck in the head and sustained significant injuries including a hairline fracture of the orbital socket, swelling, bruising and a laceration to the face. The Deputy was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of those injures.”

Ash was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention as the offenses did qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Ash be held on $25,000 cash bail for each assault charge or $50,000 bond.

Ash was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of York Justice Daniel Koch. The judge did remand Ash to the custody of the sheriff being held on $25,000 cash bail for each assault charge or $50,000 bond on the new charges.