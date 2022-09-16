ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old man suffered multiple lacerations to his arm after being stabbed on East Main Street overnight Friday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 2000 block of East Main Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a male stabbed. Once at the location, officers made contact with the victim who was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Investigators are currently working to gather leads.

Anyone with additional information is urged to dial 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.