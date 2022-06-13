ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot while sitting in a parked car on Leo Street early Monday morning.

Authorities say officers were led to the area of Leo Street and Remington Street around 12:35 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation. Once at the location they found evidence of a shooting in the area.

While investigating, officials were made aware of a 29-year-old non-city resident that was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital. They say he was shot at least once in the upper body and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man was shot inside a parked vehicle on Leo Street after the car was struck multiple times by gunfire.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

