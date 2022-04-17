ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing Sunday night on Broad Street.

Police say they were called for a report of a man with a knife and a possible stabbing.

When RPD officers arrived to the location they did find a 39-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say they are still investigating into what led to the stabbing and if anyone was involved.

If anyone has information police are asking those to call 911.