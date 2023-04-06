ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who is incarcerated at the Ontario County Jail has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that 32-year-old Jerry Lovett of Geneva entered into an agreement with another individual to kill a person for financial gain. They say that the person Lovett was conspiring with is not incarcerated in the jail.

The sheriff’s office also said that Lovett was already incarcerated for a second-degree murder charge.

Lovett faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy. He was recommitted to the Ontario County Jail and will reappear in court at a later date.