ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and paraphernalia while conducting a search on an incarcerated individual’s cell.

According to deputies, they received information that Brandon Davis, 38, may have been in possession of contraband which prompted the search.

Deputies escorted him to Central Booking where he was body scanned for additional drugs and drug paraphernalia with negative results. Davis was placed on a 24-hour medical observation to rule out possible ingestion of contraband.

From this search deputies found:

83 rolling papers concealed inside a balloon

61 match heads concealed inside a balloon

two strikers concealed inside a balloon

Brown leafy-like substance (suspected tobacco) concealed inside a balloon

two balloons containing synthetic marijuana/K2

one balloon containing 110 puzzle pieces saturated in liquid synthetic marijuana/K2

Davis has been in jail since November 15, 2023 on a parole violation. He is now facing additional charges to include: