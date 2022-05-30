ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say an ATV crashed head-on into a police car Sunday night in the city.

Authorities say officers were driving northbound on North Clinton Avenue around 10:20 p.m. when an ATV, which according to police was being “illegally operated” was heading south on the same road.

Police say the ATV operator crossed the double yellow lines to pass the vehicle in front oh him and drove his ATV into oncoming traffic.

Officials say the driver of the ATV then lifted the front of his vehicle and performed a “wheelie” before crashing head-on into the police car.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Authorities say the ATV driver immediately fled the scene on foot and jumped onto another illegally operated ATV, but was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.

The driver, a 22-year-old Rochester man, was ultimately issued tickets and released from custody.