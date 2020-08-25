Rochester police identify man killed in Genesee Valley Park shooting Sunday

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at Genesee Valley Park on Sunday night.

39-year-old Jerome Henderson, Jr. of Rochester, was killed after suffering at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

According to RPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the park for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers encountered “several hundred people attempting to leave the park in vehicles.” Some of those people attempted to put Henderson in a car and take to him the hospital, but AMR arrived shortly on scene and took him to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“At this time, investigators believe the people in attendance at the party were there for a gathering of family and friends. We are asking anybody present to contact the Major Crimes Unit and to share any videos/pictures they may have with us,” RPD officials said in a statement.

The Major Crimes Unit can be contacted by calling 585-428-7157 or emailing MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss