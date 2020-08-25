Rochester police identify man killed in Genesee Valley Park shooting Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a shooting at Genesee Valley Park on Sunday night.

39-year-old Jerome Henderson, Jr. of Rochester, was killed after suffering at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

According to RPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the park for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers encountered “several hundred people attempting to leave the park in vehicles.” Some of those people attempted to put Henderson in a car and take to him the hospital, but AMR arrived shortly on scene and took him to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“At this time, investigators believe the people in attendance at the party were there for a gathering of family and friends. We are asking anybody present to contact the Major Crimes Unit and to share any videos/pictures they may have with us,” RPD officials said in a statement.

The Major Crimes Unit can be contacted by calling 585-428-7157 or emailing MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

