ID released of man killed in motorcycle crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released the identify of the man killed in the motorcycle crash on Sunday.

27-year-old Joshua Gibson, of Rochester, was killed when he entered the inner loop from East Main Street, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed into an SUV.

According to police, Gibson fled officers after an investigation into the report of shots fired on Parsells Avenue. Officers responded to the call and determined that the male, fleeing on a motorcycle had fired the shots. When officers attempted to stop Gibson, he fled the scene.

A firearm was recovered near the crash scene that is believe to belong to Gibson according to RPD.

The crash and the shooting incident are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 WROC as we will provide information as it becomes available.