ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When People’s Choice Kitchen owner Evangela Stanley woke up at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, she did not expect to hear that her business had been broken into — again.

Stanley told News 8 in an interview that the ATM inside her business was taken overnight.

And to get to the ATM in the middle of the night, meant breaking the door.

“It’s sad to know that people are constantly taking from someone,” Stanley said. “To take from someone who pours [themselves] into the community, it breaks my heart.”

Stanley says while this was unexpected, she is not going to let it get in the way of her business’ message: to provide for the community.

“I will continue to pour and to give back to the community,” Stanley said. [Today,] I was like ‘Nope, you are catering.’ I had to stay focused.”

While the cameras on the street where the kitchen is located are not currently working properly, Stanley says she is hopeful that footage from her camera system will lead to answers once it is reviewed.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to identify someone,” Stanley said. “I’m just hoping that if someone knows something, that they’ll step forward.”

Stanley told News 8 that this is third incident that has taken place at her kitchen.

“There’s nothing you can do but hope that people will change their way of living,” Stanley said.

News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Police Department for more information on this incident. Stay with RochesterFirst for the latest updates.