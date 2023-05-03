ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Kia and Hyundai car thefts and break-ins continue, many have been asking how to hold those responsible, typically teens, appropriately accountable.

In the meantime, victims of these crimes are left to deal with a mess.

News 8 spoke with one woman who is expressing outrage after her car was recently stolen and used in a crime, leaving her stuck and spending money out-of-pocket.

Asking to stay anonymous, the victim says in her police report, her 2019 Hyundai was one of four others stolen last Thursday in the overnight hours off of West Ridge Road in Greece, but hers was used in a high-speed chase, which means she can’t even get access to it as the vehicle is now considered evidence.

“I’m, I’m beyond furious because there’s no help out there for us,” the victim said.

The victim recently became the victim of a car theft with police informing her at 4 am last Thursday her car was broken into, stolen, and used in a high-speed chase.

The two teens responsible for the theft were taken into custody, but this victim tells she’s concerned there will be nothing else done.

“My car had an alarm and all that in it and they still stole my car…and then to find it funny and then to find it funny when the cops caught them?! They were laughing.,” the victim said. “That just puts me over the edge because there’s nothing being done. So what protection do we have? We’re just being told that they’re minors. That’s it. And we’re stuck to pay all this and fix this.”

Because her car was used in a crime, it’s being held by police as evidence, meaning the owner and insurance company cannot access the car.

This now is leaving the woman to pay for a rental out-of-pocket, among other unexpected expenses, up front, estimating she’s spent about $1,000 in the past 6 days.

“I had to buy two new car seats because I have a five-year-old and two-year-old. On top of that I don’t know what else in the car was damaged and messed up. I’m just being told to save receipts but again, save receipts for what, because if it’s going to get thrown out and sealed, who are we going to go after?” the victim said.

She’s now looking to connect with other car owners who were victims that night, waiting to learn from DA’s office what legal action she can take.

“I know they keep saying they’re minors but someone, whoever files these kids on taxes, someone has to be held accountable because this just can’t – you know – wipe under the seat because mentally, physically, this has been draining since Thursday,” the victim said.

This is a topic many have been questioning from police to judges, courts and more. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley laid out the various legal ways they are now working to manage these cases to News 8.

The District Attorney’s office tells us there have been more than 1300 stolen cars reported in the city.