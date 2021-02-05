Husband charged in the killing of 75-year-old wife in Sodus home

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — A husband has been arrested and charged in the killing of his wife.

79-year-old Jesse Zeck was charged with second degree murder. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Orchard Terrace in the Village of Sodus.

They made contact with Zeck and upon further investigation, located his wife, 75-year-old Sandra Zeck who had sustained significant trauma to the head inside the garage. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no previous history that authorities are aware of at that residence nor has there

been any previous contact with law enforcement,” officials said in a release.

