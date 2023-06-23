ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large group of youth caused “mayhem” Thursday night near Ontario Beach State Park, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD says as the first concert for the Concerts by the Shore series began at 7 p.m., police observed a significant number of juveniles who were nearby at a pavilion “causing problems with a sound system, disorderly behavior, etc.”

Officers say the number of youths in the pavilion grew to several hundred at around 8 p.m., which then led to Special Events Officers to close the entrances to the park.

RPD also requested additional officers as well as Pathways to Peace to respond — in hopes that this would provide the group from getting larger and creating additional issues.

The concert ended at around 8:30 p.m., with concertgoers beginning to leave the park peacefully, according to police. Officers say the large group of youth began running around the park lighting off fireworks and sporadically fighting.

RPD says more officers, as well as empty RTS buses were asked to come to the beach. At around 10 p.m., police were able to fully disperse them.

Officers say there are no known injuries, and no arrests to report.