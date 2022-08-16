ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the House of Mercy stabbing that left one dead and one seriously injured has been indicted on his charges, officials announced Tuesday.

Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the shelter the evening of Aug. 7. Jeanpierre is also accused of seriously injuring another man in his 20s. Both attacks were unprovoked, according to investigators.

An indictment furthers along the legal process by formally giving the defendant notice that it is believed they committed a crime.

On Aug. 9, prior to the indictment, Jeanpierre pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jeanpierre was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, and one count of assault in the first degree.