Homicide parolee among 2 arrested for bank robbery in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man, who served six years in prison for the murder of 21-year-old Samuel Gibson in 2014, was arrested and charged for robbing a bank in Gates on Tuesday.

According to authorities, two individuals entered the KeyBank located on Spencerport Road around 2 p.m. They later fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators learned that a parolee — who was electronically monitored — had recently entered the bank. With the help of the FBI, Gates police was able to determine that person was 23-year-old Rasaan Taylor.

Taylor was is on parole for manslaughter after brutally slaying Gibson with a shotgun in 2014, according to police.

Officials say that he was found was in possession of a loaded .380 pistol and a large quantity of cash.

The 23-year-old was taken to custody Tuesday and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, robbery and grand larceny.

While investigating the hotel room that Taylor was found in, Gates Police located 29-year-old Shaunessy Cobb who was in possession of a loaded .9mm pistol. He was taken in custody on weapon charges.

Both suspects were sent in Monroe County Jail. Taylor is being held on $100,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond and Cobb is held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.