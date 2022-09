ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male was shot and killed on Kenwood Avenue on Saturday.

Upon arrival, Rochester police officers found the victim unconscious with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the RPD said they are unsure what led up to the shooting and they are trying to determine the circumstances of the murder.

