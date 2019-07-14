Homicide near Boilermaker start line delays Utica race

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 7 a.m. Sunday morning on Poe Street in Utica.

The incident took place a few blocks from the Boilermaker Road racecourse, about half a mile south of the start line.

When Utica Police got to the scene they found a suicidal man outside an SUV and police said he had killed his girlfriend and was going to harm himself with a knife.

Police were able to stop him and he was taken to St. Elizabeth’s in Utica in critical condition.

A female victim was located dead near the SUV.

The incident caused a 20-minute delay to the start of the 2019 Utica Boilermaker Wheelchair Race and 15K road race.

